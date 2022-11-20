Jenny’s Weekend in Five Pics: A Twerking Class & Kickball Party

A friend of mine recently discovered what I would consider a Hidden gem of a gym that offers a variety of different classes including a very intense hip hop class that I’d say is basically a twerking class and I LOVED everything about it. It was intense, somewhat difficult, but really fun so I didn’t really feel like I was working out. Here I am with one of the instructors from Major Body Fitness, Chloe (left), and my two friends:

Here are all the ladies that did the Boot Camp-themed class on Friday.

I had to get one video of what this class is all about so here are the two instructors teaching us the next set of moves we were about to do.