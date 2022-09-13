Jennings’ Career Day Leads Lancer Women’s Golf At William & Mary Invitational

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Annabelle Jennings was lights out on the links in the season opening tournament for Longwood Women’s golf on Monday. The junior was three under par through the first two rounds of the William & Mary Fall Invitational at Kingsmill Resort-River Course.

The Lancers sit in sixth among the 10-team field with one day completed after a team score of 307-300—607 (+31), and the team is one stroke behind William & Mary in fifth place.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Jennings fired back-to-back rounds under par, shooting a 71-70—141 (-3) for her best two-score round in her Lancer career.

She posted nine birdies over the 36 holes to lead the Lancers and finish the day third among the 60 player field. Her best stretch came in the front nine of the second round, where she was three under par going into the back nine.

Peyton Schaffer put together 78-76—154 (+10) to finish the day in the top half of the field in a tie for 27thand Mary-Sears Brown was one stroke behind her with a 79-76—155 (+11) to tie for 34th.

Grace Huffman was tied for 40th after carding a 79-78—157 (+13).

Esther Choi competing as an individual, carded an 80-81—161 (+17) to tie for 47th. Emma Landis posted an 81-84—165 (+21) to finish 53rdrd.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“Annabelle said she knew what her strengths and weaknesses were coming into the tournament,” said Longwood head Coach Brittany Dabule . “She played to her strengths and stayed focused. Her mental toughness played a big factor today, and it has improved a lot from last season.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Jennings was second in the field with nine birdies.

Schaffer was tied for third in the field with 27 pars.

Brown was tied for 12th in the field with 25 pars.

The Lancers were fourth in the field with 114 pars as a team.

UP NEXT:

The Lancers will play the third and final round tomorrow