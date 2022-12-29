Jennah Isai Transfers From Oregon To BYU Women’s Basketball

PROVO, Utah – Heralded Oregon Women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai is transferring to BYU.

BYU announced Isai has been admitted and will be enrolled in classes in January. She will be eligible to play in BYU’s first year of the Big 12 Conference in 2023-24.

Isai is a 5-foot-11 guard from Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Arizona. She was the 36th-ranked prospect nationally in the class of 2022 by ESPN.com’s recruiting rankings.

Isai was part of Oregon’s four-person 2022 class, ranked as the country’s second-best class.

An all-around utility player, Isai appeared in 10 games this year in her first season with the Oregon Ducks. She left Eugene due to “personal reasons” before Oregon’s Matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 20.

Isai averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and nearly two assists per game coming off the bench.

On November 24, against No. 8 North Carolina, Isai shot 75% from the field and scored 15 points.

Isai joins a 2023 BYU recruiting class that was receiving praise as a potential Top 25 class. Now the addition of Isai, who, at a minimum, will have three years at BYU, puts this among the top classes in the country.

BYU Women’s Basketball 2023 Recruiting Class

Maria Mata | 6-2 | Forward | Barbastro, Spain

Ali’a Matavao | 6-0 | Forward | Henderson, Nevada

Amari Whiting | 5-10 | Guard | Burley, Idaho

Kailey Woolston | 5-10 | Guard | Lone Peak High School

Ashala Moseberry | 5-10 | Guard | South Plains College (Texas)

Jennah Isai | 5-11 | Guard | University of Oregon

