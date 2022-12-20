Jenna Ortega’s see-through dress is a *major* Wednesday Addams tribute

Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s hit Netflix series, Wednesday, has inspired a goth fashion revival worldwide. From the #WednesdayAddamsCosplay hashtag gaining over 188 million views on TikTok to Celebrities like Kendall Jenner to repping one of the character’s most memorable wardrobe staples, the Addams family daughter is a major style muse. Even Jenna’s drawn outfit inspo from her on-screen alter-ego’s wardrobe, sports various References to her Moody aesthetic. But the actor’s most recent tribute is arguably the best yet.

This weekend, Jenna debuted her own spin on the see-through dress trend. The 20-year-old’s stylist, Enrique Melendez, took to Instagram to share pics of Jenna’s outfit for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The look in question is a totally Sheer number from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2023 collection. The black dress, with long sleeves and maxi hemline, features a contrasting collar, oversized cuffs and a black uniform-inspired tie, giving the monochrome ‘fit a major Nevermore Academy vibe. The look is then accessorised with a statement silver hardware belt and a pair of chunky pointed black Aminah Abdul Jillil platforms.

Jenna shared a closer look at her hair and makeup details – including her Shaggy Wolf cut and smudged eyeliner – in a post captioned “I think maybe I um…. when you um… I think…uh *gulp* …. hi”:

Fans are loving Jenna’s latest outfit – and, like, same – commenting:

