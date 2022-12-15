Jenna Boria a key defender for Millbury girls’ soccer team – Millbury Sutton Chronicle

By John Orrell

Millbury-Sutton Chronicle

MILLBURY — The Millbury High girls’ varsity soccer team advanced to the Elite 8 in the MIAA Division 4 state tournament this fall doing it the old-fashioned way: Employing hard work, Dedication to their sport and a sense of team Unity that was the difference -maker for this intrepid band of Woolies.

One member of this 2022 Squad was senior Jenna Boria, who anchored the outside defender position for first-year head Coach Scott Sullivan. Her steady play and dependability were critical in the team’s success, according to Sullivan. The Woolies concluded their season with a record of 11-7-3. “Originally, I was playing as an outside wing in the midfield and then last year I was asked to be put on defense for one game and I finally found my way there,” Boria explained. “I’ve always been very athletic. I like being busy and making new friendships with people who I don’t get to see that much in school. I think my Coach saw a lot of things in me that a lot of coaches haven’t. I had a rough couple of seasons and wasn’t going to continue because it didn’t feel like I was appreciated that much.

“Coming into the season with a new coach, we were a little skeptical of how the season would go. But it was good to make it so far because as a team we wanted it so bad. We had tough competition towards the end, but we did our best.”

“Jenna is just an amazing kid who went unnoticed at the outside back position,” said Sullivan. “Being a new Coach in Millbury, I knew I needed certain attributes for our team to be cohesive and successful. Jenna was one of those pieces in so many ways. She may not have been a Captain by title but by actions you would never know she wasn’t. She would do all the little things and was vocal in a positive way. She was never rattled and again simply did her job and really bought into what we were trying to do. I put a lot on her to push forward and contribute offensively and she really helped in that aspect.

“The kids get together before the start of each match and she would lead them in a prayer or whatever they needed to put themselves in the proper mindset. She always kept each moment in perspective and that was invaluable. As a coach, I was blessed to have Jenna and a team 100% full of quality ladies. You can’t replace Jenna as a person, but she certainly had an impact on the younger players for someone to fill her spot in their own way. Her impact will be felt on and off the field in Millbury for many years to come.”

“We do a lot of prayer,” said Boria. “It started last year and this year I kind of took it over. It’s just like a moment before the game where we ask to be watched over so we don’t get hurt.”

Boria, who comes from a sports-oriented family (older brother Kyle played baseball and ice hockey before graduating in 2018) was introduced to the game of soccer at age 4 getting an early start in learning the fundamentals. She would advance through sixth grade, JV and onto the varsity team as a freshman. She is also a sprinter on the Woolie track and field teams running in the 100-meter, 50-meter and 4X2.

Despite the low-profile aspect of competing as a defender, Boria has no reservations as to her decision to hold down the position for her team, knowing that her play can decide game outcomes.

“Maybe you don’t get as much recognition because we are so far in the back and we’re just trying to keep it out of the net,” said Boria, a National Honor Society member who also conducts Charity events in conjunction with UMass Memorial Cancer Center. “I liked being a defender because that’s how we keep the amount of points scored against us.”

Boria, who aspires to a career in nursing, will savor her last months as a Woolie before moving forward to the next chapter in her life. More sports are unlikely, she said, because of the demands of Nursing and time constraints.

Representing her team and community has meant the world to her, Boria expressed.

“Millbury’s a really great town,” she said. “There are so many wonderful people in town. Putting on the jersey, you kind of forget everything that’s going on around you and play the game. That’s how you show what school spirit is all about.”