Jenkins Readies for Hula Bowl – Football – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech wide receiver EJ Jenkins (Fredricksburg, Va./Chancellor HS) is participating in the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Foundation Hula Bowl this week in Orlando, leading off five former Yellow Jackets that have been selected to showcase their talents in postseason all-star games over the coming month.

In his lone season at Tech, the 6-foot-7, 243-pound Jenkins caught 17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt senior in 2022. His 18.6 yards per reception led the Yellow Jackets and his three touchdown catches were tied for the team lead. Jenkins will play for Team Aina in Saturday’s 77th-annual Hula Bowl, which will kick off at noon at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando and be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. Jenkins’ Team Aina is coached by former Atlanta Falcons head Coach Mike Smith. In addition to Saturday’s game, the Hula Bowl has Featured practices throughout the week that have been attended by personnel from all 32 National Football Teams, as well as Scouts from the USFL, XFL and Canadian Football League.

VIDEO: ACC Digital Network Must-See Moment | EJ Jenkins Makes An Outstanding 1-Hand Grab vs. Pitt