Jenkins Readies for Hula Bowl – Football – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Jenkins Readies for Hula Bowl
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech wide receiver EJ Jenkins (Fredricksburg, Va./Chancellor HS) is participating in the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Foundation Hula Bowl this week in Orlando, leading off five former Yellow Jackets that have been selected to showcase their talents in postseason all-star games over the coming month.
In his lone season at Tech, the 6-foot-7, 243-pound Jenkins caught 17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt senior in 2022. His 18.6 yards per reception led the Yellow Jackets and his three touchdown catches were tied for the team lead.
Jenkins will play for Team Aina in Saturday’s 77th-annual Hula Bowl, which will kick off at noon at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando and be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. Jenkins’ Team Aina is coached by former Atlanta Falcons head Coach Mike Smith. In addition to Saturday’s game, the Hula Bowl has Featured practices throughout the week that have been attended by personnel from all 32 National Football Teams, as well as Scouts from the USFL, XFL and Canadian Football League.
VIDEO: ACC Digital Network Must-See Moment | EJ Jenkins Makes An Outstanding 1-Hand Grab vs. Pitt
In addition to Jenkins, former Jackets that are set to participate in postseason all-star games include wide receiver Malachi Carter and linebacker Ayinde Eley in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (Jan. 28 – Pasadena, Calif.), linebacker Charlie Thomas in the East-West Shrine Game (Feb. 2 – Las Vegas) and defensive lineman Keion White in the Senior Bowl (Feb. 4 – Mobile, Ala.). Earlier this week, running back Hassan Hall participated in the College Gridiron Showcase, a five-day all-star event in Fort Worth, Texas that also provided prospects with the opportunity to perform in front of pro scouts.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
