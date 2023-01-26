Jenkins, Pickney Named to Legends of Ivy League Basketball

PRINCETON, NJ — The Ivy League announced its 16-member 2023 Class of Legends of Ivy League Basketball on Thursday. Representing Columbia are Shawnee Pickney ’01CC and Leonard “Buck” Jenkins ’93CC.

Each Ivy League institution is represented by one male and one female honoree, as selected by their university’s Athletic department. These Legends contributed significantly on the court, in the Classroom and in life at their respective basketball programs, Universities and chosen professions.

Each Legend will be formally honored at the 2023 Ivy League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments March 10-12 at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, NJ A variety of ticket offerings are on sale now via IvyMadness.com.

Shawnee Pickney ’01CC | Women’s Basketball

A name that has stood the test of time throughout the history of Columbia Women’s basketball is Shawnee Pickney.

Raised in the Suburbs of south Los Angeles, Pickney came to Columbia as Valedictorian of Washington Prep High School. At Columbia, she made an immediate impact on the court, becoming both the team’s leading scorer and rebounder as a first-year.

To this day, Pickney’s name is littered throughout the Columbia record books. In her four years, she was named to the All-Ivy Rookie Team, an All-Ivy Honorable Mention, an All-Ivy Second Team and then finally an All-Ivy First Team selection as a senior in 2001. She remains the only Lion in program history with the unique distinction of all four honors.

Pickney is one of the twelve 1,000-point scorers in the program’s 39-year history. She graduated with 1,180 points and 786 rebounds, currently ranking seventh in points and fourth in rebounds. Her name also appears among Columbia’s top 10 in career field goals and free throws, as well as fourth all-time in steals with 162.

As a senior, Pickney netted 424 points which, at the time, was the fourth-most points in a season in program history. Her total from that season still ranks top 10, as do her 63 steals and 963 minutes played en route to a First Team All-Ivy League selection.

Upon graduating from Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in urban studies and sociology, Pickney went on to earn her Master’s in public, education policy from Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs in 2002. Today, she is an Advisory Senior Manager for Macias Gini & O ‘Connell LLP in Los Angeles.

Buck Jenkins ’93CC | Men’s Basketball

In the history of Columbia men’s basketball, nobody has scored more points than Leonard “Buck” Jenkins. His 1,767 career points at Columbia is a record that still stands today.

An impact player from the moment he arrived on Morningside Heights, Jenkins was part of the revitalization of Columbia Basketball in the early 1990s.

In his sophomore season, Jenkins put the Ivy League on notice with his Slashing style of play – averaging 18 points per game and being selected to the All-Ivy League first team.

That year, on February 15, 1991, Jenkins torched the Harvard Crimson for 47 points – a school record which stands today. Even more impressive was that he didn’t even attempt a single three-point field goal, allowing Jenkins to be paired with Shaquille O’Neal as the only two collegians that season to score 40 or more points in a game without the benefit of a three-pointer.

Jenkins was the Lions’ leading scorer in each of his final three seasons, earning first-team All-Ivy League honors each time.

In his senior year, Jenkins led the Lions to a 16-10 record and a second-place finish in the Ivy League, averaging 22.2 points per game on his way to being named Ivy League Player of the Year and first-team All-Metropolitan .

After playing for two years in Europe and serving as an Assistant Coach at his alma mater, Jenkins now resides in Georgia. He spent a number of years at Inner Strength, Inc., a youth development program that uses basketball as a tool to mentor and better shape the lives of young males.

He currently coaches varsity basketball at Riverwood High School in Atlanta, where he has compiled over 200 wins and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2022.