Jen Sparks posts high average but is still Chasing Ultimate goal

Although Jen Sparks led York County women with a 231 average for 136 games at Colony Park Lanes North last season, she fell short of her goal of a 237 average, which would break Lindy Decker’s 236 mark set in 2008-09.

“Having the highest average in the county never gets old,” said the 34-year-old right-hander. “It’s a significant accomplishment, particularly considering how many talented bowlers there are.”

Sparks made it clear, however, that she won’t be satisfied until she owns the county record for highest average for women bowlers. “That’s my No. 1 goal,” she stressed.

She fell a pin shy of the record in 2019-20 when she averaged 235. The season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. She was confident she could have broken the record if she had another six weeks.

Last season, Sparks averaged 228 as she bowled most of the season pregnant with twins. Her season was abbreviated as she stopped bowling in early April.

Limited opportunity: Sparks’ pursuit of the record is more impressive considering she only bowls one night a week. She admits it’s difficult to stay sharp with limited action.

“I definitely think I could average three to five Pins higher if I bowled more than one night a week,” she said.

This may be the season Sparks achieves her goal. She is Bowling in two Leagues and plans to compete in a number of tournaments.

“The more I bowl, the better,” she said.

Poff enjoys a fun year while posting the county’s high average

Although the record is important to her, Sparks isn’t going to take any shortcuts. She won’t halt her season when, or if, she reaches the 237 mark.

Sparks is encouraged that 16 county women averaged 200 or higher last season.

“It’s good for our youth bowlers to see so many talented women. It gives them role models and motivation.”

Sparks hopes to provide a new record for the younger generation to shoot for.

YORK COUNTY WOMEN

Top averages for 2021-22

(Minimum of 66 games)

Bowler Avg. Games Center

Jennifer Sparks 231 136 Colony Park North

Stephanie Whipple-Miller 224 87 Suburban

Brooke Meszaros 220 69 Laser Alleys

Beth Kostjal 218 78 Suburban

Julie Carson 217 128 Colony Park North

Chelsea Poff 214 93 Colony Park North

Dee Brown 213 69 Colony Park North

Christina Hartl 211 105 Laser Alleys

Jennifer Schaffer 208 96 Suburban

Brandy Waltersdorff 207 88 Colony Park North

Kristyn Wernig 207 96 Suburban

Melissa Pickett 205 90 Hanover

Becky Daigle 204 75 Colony Park North

Brittany Ilgenfritz 204 81 Suburban

Khrystyna Liske 204 99 Laser Alleys

Kristen Gessner 200 81 Hanover

Samantha Schnur 199 69 East Lincoln

Brenda Danfelt 196 120 Colony Park North

Sherry Keller 196 96 Suburban

Erin O’Dell 195 96 Colony Park North

Chyanne Shoff 194 75 Suburban

Kaitlyn Nicewonger 194 93 Suburban

Catherine Kreider 193 94 Laser Alleys

Rae Ogden 191 102 Colony Park North

Deann Michener 190 84 East Lincoln