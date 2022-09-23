Jen Frost scores an OT goal for Winnacunnet field hockey against Exeter

HAMPTON – There was a little rain just before the start of Thursday’s field hockey game between rivals Exeter and Winnacunnet.

There was a lot of Frost at the end of it.

Junior Jen Frost scored the game-tying goal with 38 seconds left in regulation, and won the game with 16 seconds left in overtime as the Warriors edged Exeter, 3-2.

Winnacunnet junior Jen Frost shoots the ball past Exeter goalie Peyton King for the game-winning overtime goal in Thursday's Division I field hockey game. Exeter's Emma Mohns and Winnacunnet's Annika Savage look on.

“She’s a quiet player, but she gets the job done,” Winnacunnet head Coach Heidi Hand said. “She has shown tremendous improvement from last year. She makes herself known on the field now.”

Abby Wilber also scored for the Warriors, who got 12 saves from goalie Amber Morgado.

Addison MacNeil and Dani Caron scored for Exeter.

FIELD HOCKEY

John Stark 2

Portsmouth 1

PORTSMOUTH – The Clippers suffered their first loss of the season as the visitors scored the game-winning goal with 3:30 left in regulation.

Portsmouth is now 8-1 on the season.

Portsmouth’s Sydney Moreau scored on an assist from Sophie Berling in the fourth quarter to tie the game.

