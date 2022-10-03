Jemison wins second consecutive county volleyball tournament – The Clanton Advertiser

By Carey Reeder | Staff Writer

The Jemison High School Panthers won the 2022 Chilton County Volleyball Tournament for the second-straight season on Oct. 1 with a Championship game win over the 2020 tournament Champions Isabella High School. The Panthers edged the Mustangs 2-1 in the title game winning set one 25-10, but Isabella won set two 25-18. Jemison prevailed in the third and final set 15-10.

2022 Chilton County Volleyball Tournament All-Tournament Team

Anna Beth Howell — Thorsby High School

Macey Pierce — Chilton County High School

Avery Jones — Maplesville High School

Jaiden Cummings — Isabella High School

Jasmine Brasher — Isabella High School

Kyndal Bolton — Jemison High School

Makayla Lang — Jemison High School

Jaclyn Lowery — Jemison High School

Emily Melchor — Jemison High School

Kinsley Martin — Jemison High School (Most Valuable Player)