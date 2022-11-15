Jeffrey R. Bourassa Obituary – Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Jeffrey R. Bourassa, age 60, of Worcester, passed on Monday, November 7, 2022, in the comfort of his home.

Jeffrey is survived by his only son, Matthew R. Bourassa. He also leaves behind his beloved cats, Bella and Buddy.

Jeffrey was born in Worcester, son of the late Clement and Ann (Shallis) Bourassa. He graduated from Worcester North High School and continued his studies at Fitchburg State College where he received a bachelor’s degree in science.

Jeffrey had a fondness for numbers and especially forensic accounting. For the last 17 years, Jeffrey worked diligently as Director of Corporate Compliance at Nuance Communications, Inc. where he leaves behind many colleagues and beloved long-term friendships. Jeffrey will always be remembered for his sense of humor, dry wit, and willingness to help others. His presence will be deeply missed.

In Jeffrey’s early years he enjoyed reading, poetry, and literature. His love of literature led him to co-write his first book, “Challenges for the Next Decade, A Primer on Accounting Malpractice and Its Prevention.” Jeffrey also enjoyed coin collecting, fine wines and donating to his favorite charitable organizations, where he encountered many acquaintances that shed light on other important aspects of his life.

Jeffrey always had a way with his words in not so many sentences. His views and Outlook could come off as a “homebody” to some, but it was always a mutual understanding that gave peace to those around him that he was still there.

Calling Hours will be on Friday, November 18, from 5 pm until a Prayer Service begins at 7 pm in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.

Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in Jeffrey’s memory to: The CASA Project, 100 Front St., Worcester, MA 01605

