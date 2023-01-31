Jeffree Star reveals photos of ‘NFL boo’ — fans frantic to uncover identity

It’s time for the internet to do its thing.

YouTuber Jeffree Star has the attention of both NFL devotees and his makeup-loving fans as they are equally trying to identify who his alleged professional football-playing love interest could be.

Starr, 37, shared the first glimpse of his “NFL boo” to social media on Friday with a picture of just the two men’s fingers interlocked aboard a private plane.

In the photo, both Star and his Mystery man have their feet propped up on a neighboring seat, sending fans into a tizzy as they tried to determine which NFL player would be wearing the pictured black Vans.

“Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming,” wrote Star, who ditched his lavish California life for his Wyoming ranch last year.

Currently, Carl Nassib of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the only openly gay player in the NFL, but he recently went public with his boyfriend, Danish Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl.

Now internet sleuths are hanging on Starr’s pictures and captions to piece things together.

On Monday, one day after the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were declared Super Bowl-bound, the controversial YouTuber posted another Cryptic photo.

“His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom,” Star captioned a mirror selfie in which his Beau turned his back to the camera.

Towering over a 6-foot-1 Star, the other man wore a brown and orange Louis Vuitton getup beneath his clean-cut brown hair. The couple was holding hands again.







Star posted this photo to social media on Monday. jeffreestar/Instagram

Commenters immediately turned their attention to the Cincinnati Bengals roster, as they lost to the Chiefs on Sunday and have team colors similar to the man’s outfit.

As one fan noted, though: “Teams with orange in their colors: Browns, Bengals, Broncos, Dolphins, Bears. It’s not the Bengals because they were together yesterday and the Bengals played, so that’s a red herring and probably why Jeffree is posting this today to throw people off.

“The Browns’ colors are Brown and Orange. Jack Conklin and Ethan Pocic are the only white, 6’6 players on the Browns who also have hair like that,” they added. “Imma check the other teams though.”

Other fans also vowed to “turn into the FBI real quick” to identify the professional.

One wrote “FBI mode activated,” while another asked, “So like who’s setting up the whole search unit lmaooo.”







This is the first photo Star shared of his “NFL boo.” JeffreeStar/Twitter

“Internet FBI, get to work,” another demanded.

The Post has reached out to a representative for Star for comment.

Star also prompted controversy in June 2021 when a fan theorized that he and Kanye West were having an affair. Although he found the Rumors “hilarious,” Star said they were not true.