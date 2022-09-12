Jefferson’s goal of 2,000 yards in a season might not be so lofty after all – Post Bulletin

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Jefferson had a goal of 2,000 receiving yards for the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 season. Anyone who had doubts of the lofty expectations might want to take notice.

The third-year wide receiver, who barely missed setting a Vikings single-season record for yards receiving last season, burst out of the 2022 season gate on Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first half, as the Vikings throttled the Packers 23-7.

“No better way to start it off than 180, right,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson had a big 5-yard TD catch as the Vikings converted on fourth-and-1 on the first drive of the game. He had a 64-yard catch in the second quarter to set up a field goal after the Vikings made a goal-line stand. Jefferson added a 36-yard scoring grab in the second quarter as the Vikings built a 17-0 lead at the half.

It was Jefferson’s first action of the season. They didn’t set foot on the field in the preseason.

“I feel like a little kid today, waking up this morning excited for the game, especially for this type of rivalry,” he said. “I live for these type of big games, so I was excited to get out there and I’m glad I had this type of start.”

Jefferson set a Vikings record with 158 yards receiving in the first half.

“I credit Justin for being able to handle a lot,” Vikings Rookie Coach Kevin O’Connell said. “We move him around a lot, we ask him to play multiple spots.”

The Vikings offense had received a lot of attention heading into the season, but the defense came up just as big if not bigger in the opener.

Switching to a 3-4 base defense, the Vikings held Aaron Rodgers to 22-of-34 passing for 195 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. The Vikings had sacks by four different players — Danielle Hunter, former Packer Za’Daruis Smith, Jordan Hicks and DJ Wonnum — and forced Rodgers into a pair of turnovers.

Dalvin Thomlinson recovered a Rodgers fumble on Wonnum’s sack in the third quarter.

“We’ve got guys on the interior and guys on the outside that can Rush the quarterback so that’s always a plus for us,” Hunter said. “Our defense is made up of great guys, that’s the most important thing.”

Hunter was playing in his first game since the seventh week of the 2021 season, an Oct. 31 games against the Cowboys. They missed the last nine games due to injury.

“Being out here was kind of surreal at first, but I was also thankful to be able to get back on the field,” Hunter said. “It’s a mental game, you have to be mentally and physically strong to go through stuff like this.”

The Vikings defense had a huge goal-line stand in the second quarter when they stopped running back AJ Dillon on fourth down from the 1. Za’Darius Smith made the key hit to slow Dillon’s momentum.

“It was huge,” Hunter said. “For Za’Daruis to do that and stop the play was big-time for us.”

The Vikings, under former Coach Mike Zimmer, had allowed the most points in the final two minutes of the half and game each of the last two seasons. And also the highest totals in more than 20 years.

But on Sunday, Harrison Smith halted a Packers drive in the final two minutes of the half when he intercepted a deep pass and the Vikings up 17-0.

Smith has six career interceptions against the Packers, but that was just his second against Rodgers. The first came in 2012 is a double-pass play.

“It was a long time ago,” Smith said.

Smith said the Vikings enjoyed the win, but are not putting too much stock into one game.

“First game, you don’t want to take too much out of them,” he said. “We won today and that’s all that matters for us.”

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​was 23-for-32 for 277 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked just once, didn’t have a turnover and had a QB rating of 118.9.

“His pocket presence today was really, really good,” O’Connell said. “I thought his decision making a couple of times, when they were close to having him in the grasp, he knew where to go with the ball.”

Cousins ​​had an elite play in the second quarter when he avoided the Rush by stepping up in the pocket and then delivered a deep ball to Jefferson that went for 64 yards, stepping up a field goal.

“He has been doing a great job so far,” Jefferson said. “They had a phenomenal game.”

Greg Joseph tied a Vikings record when he booted a 56-yard field goal with 9:46 left in the third quarter. The kick gave the Vikings a 20-0 lead.

Joseph had been kicking very well in the preseason and O’Connell said he would be tempted to let Joseph try long field-goal attempts this season.

Joseph was perfect against the Packers, going 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points.

• The Vikings (1-0) will play on the road in their next game in a primetime affair. They play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Monday, Sept. 19.