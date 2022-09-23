Jefferson makes history by winning the Monroe County Golf Championship

Technology in golf has made great strides in recent years.

High school coaches can now sit in the clubhouse and track their individual players and team scores hole-by-hole.

That came in handy for Jefferson’s Ann Maitland as her team made school history Friday.

The Bears came from behind to win the Monroe County Championship for the first time.

“I didn’t think we had won it before, but I wasn’t sure until I looked at the Trophy just now,” Maitland said as her girls celebrated their title by posing individually with the trophy. “There is a lot of Bedford and Monroe on there, but this is the first time for Jefferson.”

Jefferson's Callie Calvin lays in a putt on the third green during the Monroe County Girls Golf Championship Friday at Green Meadows.

It was a great moment for Jefferson golf.

“This is huge, especially since Jefferson is not always the greatest,” Maitland said. “But these girls are 30-2 (in dual matches) over the past two years.”

It wasn’t easy.

Jefferson never led until the final three holes at Green Meadows Golf Course.

“It was very close,” Maitland said. “St. Mary (Catholic Central) was leading most of the day, then it was Bedford. I was sweating it out at the end waiting for that last girl from Bedford to finish.”

