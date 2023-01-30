Jefferson girls basketball new Class AA No. 1: Media Polls

Following a win over then-No. 1 Washington, Jefferson girls basketball earned 16 of 18 first-place votes to jump into the top spot of the Class AA girls basketball South Dakota Prep Media poll.

Jefferson’s new spot was the biggest jump in a wild week of reorganizing across boys and girls basketball classes in South Dakota, which saw five new entrants in the poll with 19 teams changing their position from last week’s poll.

In Class AA boys basketball, Brandon Valley entered the top-5 after a close loss to Jefferson — a game it led by 17 points at one point. Winner also enters the top-5, remaining without a Class A loss two polls removed from its win over St. Thomas More at the Hanson boys basketball Classic. Faith entered the Class B boys basketball top-5 following an 11-1 start.

