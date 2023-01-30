Jefferson girls basketball new Class AA No. 1: Media Polls

Following a win over then-No. 1 Washington, Jefferson girls basketball earned 16 of 18 first-place votes to jump into the top spot of the Class AA girls basketball South Dakota Prep Media poll.

Jefferson’s new spot was the biggest jump in a wild week of reorganizing across boys and girls basketball classes in South Dakota, which saw five new entrants in the poll with 19 teams changing their position from last week’s poll.

In Class AA boys basketball, Brandon Valley entered the top-5 after a close loss to Jefferson — a game it led by 17 points at one point. Winner also enters the top-5, remaining without a Class A loss two polls removed from its win over St. Thomas More at the Hanson boys basketball Classic. Faith entered the Class B boys basketball top-5 following an 11-1 start.

In Class AA, Pierre joined Jefferson as risers in this week’s poll, moving up from T-5 to No. 3. Class B girls basketball saw two new additions to the poll in Sully Buttes and Ethan, both off to 10-2 starts this year.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 30 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class AA

1. Jefferson (18) 12-0 90 1

2. Lincoln 10-1 72 2

3. Mitchell 9-2 51 3

4. Brandon Valley 8-4 31 RV

5. Pierre 8-5 15 4

Receiving votes: Yankton 8, Harrisburg 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1, Aberdeen Central 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (18) 12-0 90 1

2. Sioux Valley 11-1 68 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 11-1 57 3

4. St. Thomas More 13-1 28 5

5. Winner 11-1 13 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 6, Rapid City Christian 5, Lennox 2, Hot Springs 1.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 12-0 90 1

2. White River 11-2 66 2

3. De Smet 12-2 60 3

4. Lower Brule 12-3 35 4

5. Faith 11-1 8 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 7, Wolsey-Wessington 2, James Valley Christian 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.

Class AA

1. Jefferson (16) 11-2 87 3

2. Washington (2) 9-2 69 1

3. Pierre 10-2 40 T-5

4. Harrisburg 10-2 34 4

5. O’Gorman 8-3 22 2

Receiving votes: Stevens 16, Brandon Valley 2.

Class A

1. Hamlin (15) 13-0 86 1

2. Vermillion (3) 14-0 75 2

3. Wagner 12-1 52 4

4. Red Cloud 13-0 29 5

5. St. Thomas More 11-3 22 3

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 4, Sioux Falls Christian 2.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 12-1 90 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 11-2 72 2

3. Centerville 10-3 37 3rd

4. Sully Buttes 10-2 23 RV

5. Ethan 10-2 14 RV

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 11, Jones County 7, Arlington 6, Howard 4, Warner 4, Wall 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.