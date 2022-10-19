Jefferson County Sheriff’s Log | Vandalism is the goal

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received 191 calls for service between Saturday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 17. Below are selected reports.

At 9:28 am Saturday, Sept. 10 in Port Hadlock, a caller said a neighbor who had previously gotten a protection order against him was now in front of his house taking pictures.

The caller said it appeared the neighbor was violating the distance restrictions that were part of the court order.

A Deputy contacted the caller and said the distance restrictions applied to him, as he was the person named in the court order, and not his neighbor.

The man said he just wanted the incident documented as he felt he was being harassed again.

At 7:26 am Sunday, Sept. 11 in Chimacum, a worker at a gas station called for a homeless person who was in front of his business and was complaining that someone had vandalized his property.

The man said a couple of people came over to his camp and shone lights on him, then poured spaghetti sauce and mayonnaise all over his belongings.

The assailants were in a blue Toyota that had a dirt bike in the back. The man said they also yelled at him, threw a spring at him, and told him to get up and run.

He said he thought the suspect lives in Beaver Valley.

A Deputy contacted the gas station to retrieve video footage from the business.

At 11:02 am Monday, Sept. 12 in Chimacum, a case of malicious mischief was reported.

Three soccer goals had been tipped over during the night.

A Deputy Assisted with putting the goals back into an upright position. They were not damaged.

At 2:59 pm Monday, Sept. 12, a caller reported a sign that had been bent in half near the Lake Leland Campground.

It was not known when the vandalism occurred.

There are no suspects.