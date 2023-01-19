Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in Jackson after suffering a head injury.

Tuesday night’s game between Franklin County and Jefferson County was nearly two minutes from the final whistle until disaster struck for senior forward, Zyre Smith.

Smith, fighting for the ball, appeared to be pushed down by the defender onto the hardwood floor.

According to her sister, Mijah, Smith lied on the floor for roughly five to ten minutes before going unconscious.

Smith was taken to Children’s of Mississippi by ambulance after she could not be airlifted due to cloudy weather conditions. JCPS Superintendent, Adrian Hammitte, says everyone is praying for the Smith family.

We’re waiting for her to fully recover,” he said. “We need her back in the school district. Obviously, we need her on the team. But most importantly, we need her to be the Zyre that we know. We’re praying for her and her family and we appreciate all of the thoughts and prayers from across the state and Nation and we ask that you continue to keep her lifted.”

According to her family, Smith was diagnosed with a severe concussion Wednesday and has not been able to speak since sustaining the injury. But they say she has been responsive to some messages by squeezing her mother’s hands.

Hammitte says the overall support for Smith and her family has been incredible during this challenging time.

“We’re a small community, but everybody is banding together if you look on social media, the outpouring of love has been amazing,” he said. “We’ve received calls from neighboring superintendents and other school district officials expressing their thoughts and prayers.”

Smith was transferred to Baptist Medical Center Wednesday where she will undergo further evaluation and tests to ensure there will be no long-standing damage from her injury.

Her family and community will continue to be by her side.

