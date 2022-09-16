Jefferson City knows the importance of the game against Smith-Cotton

Tonight will kick off a big weekend for the Jefferson City Jays: Homecoming weekend.

Homecoming is a special experience for high school kids, especially at Jefferson City High School.

“They are still kids, they still want to have a high school experience,” Jefferson City Coach Damon Wells said. “Homecoming, especially at this place, is pretty special and we are mindful of that.”

With all of that being said, there is still an important football game against the Sedalia Smith-Cotton Tigers Tonight at Adkins Stadium.

“But at the same time, at 7 o’clock on Friday night there is only one thing that is going to matter for them hopefully,” Wells said. “So we need to be prepared for 7-9:30 on Friday night.”

Coming off back-to-back losses to Hannibal and Rock Bridge, rebounding Tonight against the Tigers is very important for the Jays.

Jefferson City is trying to make sure it keeps taking steps forward, even in losses, as it tries to build the program back to where it once was.

“We have to continue to improve,” Wells said. “Our goal throughout the offseason was not to be the best we could be by Week 3. This is a journey and we continue to get better every single week. We played an incredibly talented Class 6 school and had over 400 yards of offense. We are getting better, we are on our way.”

Smith-Cotton is also coming into Tonight 1-2 after losing two straight against Rock Bridge and Warrensburg. The Tigers’ Lone win came in Week 1 against Moberly at home.

The Tigers are in their first season under new head Coach Josh Gray, who made the switch from Kearney High School to Smith-Cotton after 16 years on the Bulldogs’ staff, including the past five as the head coach. He was 31-21 as a head coach at Kearney.

Wells has noticed from afar the culture changing in Sedalia.

“It seems like they have a very healthy culture up there now,” he said. “When we played them in the Jamboree, they were certainly spirited and their numbers have grown exponentially. I don’t think that happens accidentally.”

The Tigers will be playing a lot of man-to-man coverage tonight on the defensive side and will look to be physical on that side of the ball.

“There are going to be up in our face, they are a man-coverage team,” Wells said. “They are perfectly willing to take chances at the line of scrimmage and try to make you beat them.”

This all starts with senior defensive lineman Kwan Watkins who the Jays have had their eyes on all week during film.

“They might quite frankly have the best player in the whole conference,” Wells said. “35 (Watkins) is an incredibly talented young man, so we are going to have our hands full.”

Jefferson City took its fair share of shots down the field last week against Rock Bridge and expects the opportunity could be there again tonight.

“We had plenty of opportunities to win deep last week and we took our shots, we had great opportunities and we didn’t execute those,” Wells said. “We need to start doing that. … We will do anything and everything we think we need to do to try to move the football and try to score points. That’s not going to be any different this week.”

After penalties were a major issue for Jefferson City through the first two weeks, totaling 155 penalty yards in the first two games, the Jays Flipped the script last week and forced Rock Bridge into 14 flags for 120 yards by using hard counts and getting the Bruins to jump offsides. The Jays will be looking to do more of this moving forward.

“We can’t function with pre-snap penalties, that was a point of emphasis just because we were getting beat with it,” Wells said. “One of our goals offensively is to minimize penalties and we were able to improve in that area. That’s a credit to our kids because the areas we have identified that we need to have a significant amount of growth during a week, they have responded to that.”

Defending in space continues to be a major point of emphasis for the Jays as they struggled again last week at bringing ball carriers down when isolated.

The Tigers are led by senior quarterback Lane Simmons, who is coming off a 102-yard rushing performance on 15 carries with a touchdown last week against Warrensburg, and junior running back Mylan Hawkins who rushed 18 times for 70 yards a week ago.

“Their quarterback is talented and likes to run around,” Wells said. “That creates a lot of opportunities for us to tackle in space and that’s an area of ​​focus for us. We look forward to that challenge because we need to get better.”

Another major point of emphasis for the Jays has been situational defense. After major momentum swings the last two weeks at the end of the first half carried over into a second-half surge from their opponents, the Jays will be looking to capitalize when they get the Tigers in third and fourth down situations.

“We absolutely practice situations,” Wells said. “We also need to be way better third-down wise. If you look at a lot of the big plays that people are getting against us, a lot of them are coming on third or fourth down. Against Hannibal, we had them in fourth-and-long situations four times and had people in perfect position to make plays and they didn’t. So yes, we have structured practice in ways that those are points of emphasis.”

Jefferson City will look to get back into the win column when it kicks off with Smith-Cotton at 7 pm today at Adkins Stadium.