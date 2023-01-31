Jefferson boys basketball looks to start faster: HS basketball notes

It could have been the swing that Brandon Valley needed, an open layup in transition to potentially give the Lynx back the lead it once held comfortably, but in the fourth quarter of Jefferson’s 59-58 win on Jan. 24, Cavaliers forward Kaden Year was all over the play. Year blocked Brandon Valley guard Landon Dulaney’s layup off the backboard and rushed back to trail, where he would settle into an open 3-point shot and drain it on the other end.

“Just trying to make some winning plays,” Year said after the game, “doing anything to help the team win.”

