MT Newswires 2023 All news about CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED 03:52a Jefferies Adjusts China Literature’s Price Target to HK$53 From HK$51.90, Keeps at Buy MT 2022 China Literature Limited Announces Head Office and Principal Place of Business Address .. CI 2022 Tencent Becomes Sole Owner of China Literature MT 2022 China Literature Limited commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 102,202,654 shares, repre.. CI 2022 Chinese Web Novels Arrive at the British Library for the First Time The 16 Pieces Were .. AQ 2022 UBS Adjusts China Literature’s Price Target to HK$45 From HK$49.5, Keeps at Buy MT 2022 Nomura Adjusts China Literature’s Price Target to HK$42 From HK$45, Keeps at Buy MT 2022 Hong Kong Stocks Extend Slide; Meituan Tumbles 9% MT 2022 China Literature’s H1 Profit Drops 79%, Revenues Miss Estimates; Shares Fall 7% MT 2022 Transcript : China Literature Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2022 CI Analyst Recommendations is CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED

Sales 2022 8,212 M

1,220 M

1,220 M Net income 2022 948 M

141 M

141 M Net cash 2022 5,156 M

766 M

766 M P/E ratio 2022 36.8x Yield 2022 – Capitalization 34,485 M

5,123 M

5,123 M EV / Sales 2022 3.57x EV / Sales 2023 2.97x Nbr of Employees 1,900 Free-Float 39.0% Chart CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED Duration : Car. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max.



Period : Day Week

Technical analysis Trends CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser’s settings to use dynamic charts. Sell Buy Mean Consensus BUY Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 34.00 CNY Average target price 39.95 CNY Spread / Average Target 17.5% Please enable JavaScript in your browser’s settings to use dynamic charts.