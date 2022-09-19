Jeff Wisor, from Tennessee to Osceola | Arts and Entertainment
OSCEOLA – Jeff Wisor, a noted fiddler and mandolin player, will perform at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum from 2-5 pm on Sunday, Sept. 24. Wisor, a native of Corning, now lives in Lebanon, Tenn.
Wisor launched his career at the age of 15, when he began playing fiddle for square dances at Brookside Hall in Tioga Pa. Returning to Corning after a stint in the Armed Forces, he played with Corning area Bands and won the MD Bluegrass Championship in 1971. Moving on to Washington DC, he was recruited by award-winning singer-songwriter Liz Meyer and guitar master Danny Gatton.
