Jeff Stelling laughs off tweet showing manhood wrapped in bacon next to a tray of pigs in blankets

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has laughed off a tweet posted on his account showing manhood wrapped in bacon next to a tray of pigs in blankets.

The Soccer Saturday host shocked fans when he appeared to post the picture on Twitter on Christmas Eve.

The 67-year-old posted the image with the caption of: ‘Love cooking Xmas dinner, I always do it in the buff!’

It didn’t take long for the Hartlepool United fan to reply to his own tweet blaming his sons Robbie and Matt for his previous post just 16 minutes earlier in the evening.

They replied: ‘My Bloody sons. All their presents are going back! All Robbie will get is a Darlo shirt and Matt a ticket to a Palace game. FFS!!’

Most assumed Stelling’s original tweet would have been taken down, but it remains online at present.

Fans have flooded to social media to also laugh about Stelling’s Bizarre tweet about making Christmas dinner.

One fan posted: ‘Unbelievable Jeff.

A second tweeted: ‘Jeff is definitely out with his mates and left his phone unlocked.

A third said: ‘Someone’s got his phone.’

Another chimed in, by saying: ‘Come on Chris Kamara. This is your chance now mate. Say it again……..

While one posted: ‘Merry Christmas to you and your family Jeff your best.

Many others joined in with the simple post of ‘Unbelievable Jeff’ in response to both of Stelling’s tweets.

Stelling plans to stay on at Soccer Saturday until the end of the 2022/23 season before quitting the show.

He previously hinted that last season would be his last after 30 years, but it was revealed towards the end of the last campaign that he would remain the show’s host for the current one.

‘Sky Sports is my home, and the Soccer Saturday team is a big part of my life,’ Stelling said.

‘As the end of the season approached, and I was preparing to say goodbye, I realized that I was not ready to blow the final whistle and leave the best job in the world.