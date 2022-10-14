Jeff Smart relishing new opportunity with Buffs – BuffZone

When Colorado made the decision to part ways with head football Coach Karl Dorrell and defensive Coordinator Chris Wilson on Oct. 2, a door opened for Jeff Smart.

A Boulder native and former CU linebacker, Smart has been promoted to an on-field coaching position for the remainder of the season. A quality control specialist for the Buffs the past year and a half, Smart essentially takes Wilson’s spot on the coaching roster and will work with linebackers.

“It’s a dream come true,” Smart, 35, said. “I grew up in Boulder. I was born in Boulder played here. Family still lives here. I’ve always wanted to coach here. It’s living the dream. I’m just having a blast.”

Certainly the circumstances aren’t ideal, as CU’s 0-5 start led to Dorrell and Wilson being let go, but Smart is relishing the opportunity.

A 2005 Graduate of Boulder High School, Smart walked on at CU as an inside linebacker. Three weeks into the 2007 season, he was placed on scholarship. He was second-team All-Big 12 in 2008 and a team Captain in 2009. During his three years as a starter, he racked up 291 tackles and 12 tackles for loss.

His coaching career has taken him to Columbia, Penn, Boise State, Missouri and then CU a year ago. Since coming back to CU, he has helped inside linebackers Coach Mark Smith. Now, he will work alongside Smith as the two Coach inside and outside linebackers.

“We’re doing some different things on defense and moving some positions around, some guys around,” Smart said. “So, me and Coach Smith are really just kind of tag-teaming it. I can float around to different positions, and so can he and we’re kind of just doing what’s best for the guys, to get as much coaching as we can for each position and each player too.”

For Smart, there’s not a dramatic difference in his day-to-day role, except that he now gets to work more with players than he did before.

“I don’t think anybody gets into coaching to be a Lifelong QC or analyst,” he said. “The point of coaching is to coach, so yeah, it’s been phenomenal.”

Smart and the rest of the defensive staff have a significant task in front of them, as CU has been one of the worst defenses in the country this season. Smart, however, has been impressed with how the players have prepared for Saturday’s Matchup with California at Folsom Field (12:01 pm, Pac-12 Network).

“The whole energy in the entire building is different, among the coaching staff, among the team,” he said. “It’s a totally different energy and excitement level and focus level. For me, specifically, I’m doing different things than I was doing to an extent, so it’s just fun. It’s been enjoyable.”

Olsen stepping up

Tight end Erik Olsen was CU’s highest-rated recruit in the 2021 class, and is starting to become a bigger part of the offense.

With senior Brady Russell out with an injury and redshirt freshman Caleb Fauria ill, Olsen played a career-high 52 snaps on offense in the Buffs’ most recent game, Oct. 2, at Arizona. He had seen his snap totals increase in previous games, as well.

On the season, he has just four catches for 20 yards, but he has caught at least one pass in the last three games.

“It’s great finally getting to be where I want to be, actually playing and whatnot, but I don’t really care too much about all the personal accolades and how many catches or how many yards and all that,” he said. “Until we’re winning games, that doesn’t really matter to me very much.”

His development does matter, however. A year ago, the Heritage High School Graduate didn’t play in any games as he redshirted. Now, he could be in line for his second consecutive start on Saturday.

“I definitely think I’ve come a long way since last season,” he said. “It’s showing; obviously I’m playing now, which last year I didn’t even see the field once. So yeah, I definitely think that my development has grown a lot in the last year. I still have a lot, a lot more I need to work on but I have a lot more time here. I feel like I’m getting better week to week, day to day. It’s just a steady climb right now, just slowly getting better.”

Notable

True freshman receiver Chase Sowell has a torn labrum in his shoulder, had surgery earlier this week and will miss the remainder of the season. Sowell finished the season with two catches for 23 yards and played in only four games, the maximum allowed for maintaining a redshirt year. They will still have four seasons to play after this campaign. … True freshman punter Ashton Logan, who was dismissed from the team two weeks ago for violating team rules, put his name in the NCAA transfer Portal this week. … As of Thursday afternoon, CU had sold 48,054 tickets for Saturday’s game.