Jeff Smart relishing new opportunity with Buffs – BuffZone

Jeff Smart relishing new opportunity with Buffs

When Colorado made the decision to part ways with head football Coach Karl Dorrell and defensive Coordinator Chris Wilson on Oct. 2, a door opened for Jeff Smart.

A Boulder native and former CU linebacker, Smart has been promoted to an on-field coaching position for the remainder of the season. A quality control specialist for the Buffs the past year and a half, Smart essentially takes Wilson’s spot on the coaching roster and will work with linebackers.

