Jeff Saturday is helping Bernhard Raimann for big NFL matchups

INDIANAPOLIS — The tests are coming for Bernhard Raimann.

On Monday night, the Colts rookie left tackle will face the Steelers’ TJ Watt, who has only led the NFL in sacks in two straight seasons, with a combined 37.5.

Next Sunday, he’ll see the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, who already has 25 career sacks, even though he’s still just 23 years old.

After that, he’ll face the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter, the Chargers’ Joey Bosa and the Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux — two Pro Bowlers and this year’s No. 5 picks in the draft.

The Colts say they want to get experience for and an evaluation of their third-round rookie left tackle. They’re about to get that in Spades against some of the biggest game Wreckers in the NFL.

They’re planning to stick with Raimann through the inevitable growing pains.

“I think it was (Tony) Dungy or (Jim) Caldwell who used to say, ‘It’s always easier to fire guys, but who are you hiring?'” Colts interim Coach Jeff Saturday said. “So, if guys are having a hard time, our job is to Coach them to be better and to be the players that we know they can be.”

