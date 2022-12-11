Jeff Lebby among highest paid coordinators in 2022

For the most part, the Oklahoma Sooners offense had a really good season. Jeff Lebby’s first season as Offensive Coordinator wasn’t perfect, but the offense was productive, had moments of explosiveness, and produced a 1,000-yard wide receiver in Marvin Mims and a 1,000-yard rusher in Eric Gray.

The Sooners ranked 35th in the country in points per game at 32.9 points per game. Take away the 49-0 shutout, and the Sooners averaged 35.89 points per game, which would have moved them into the top 20 in the nation.

The Sooners were 18th in yards per game, ninth in plays per game, and 24th in first downs per game.

Sure, there were moments when the offense didn’t rise to the occasion. Specifically, third and fourth down were a struggle for the Sooners. Oklahoma converted on third down just 39.9% of the time and were Worse on fourth down.

Heading into the offseason, they’ve got to figure out their money-down offense. Their inability to convert on third and fourth down crushed this team, especially late in the season.

Lebby’s first season in Norman was a promising one, but one that will need to see the Sooners’ offense producing more consistently and in clutch situations.

The offense had a lot of good moments and because of it, the Sooners could have one a few more games had the defense held up their end of the bargain. Perhaps the biggest issue was not having a reasonable plan at quarterback when Dillon Gabriel went down.

Lebby didn’t trust Beville to throw the ball and didn’t give him the chance in the second half of the TCU game or much in the Texas game. When it was clear Beville wasn’t the answer, they could have given Nick Evers some snaps to see if his athleticism could have provided a spark. Instead, Evers didn’t come in the game until the final few minutes and only ran one series.

Backup quarterback is an area that the Sooners have to improve this offseason. They have to find a better option at backup quarterback unless they believe that Jackson Arnold is the answer were something to happen to Dillon Gabriel.

