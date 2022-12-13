Jeff Kready and his family will perform at the Topeka Performing Arts Center

There’s no place like home when it comes to Topeka-born, Broadway star Jeff Kready and his family.

Kready is no stranger to the big stage as he and his wife, Nikki Renée Daniels, have performed in Tony Award-winning or nominated productions, along with starring in numerous regional productions.

After starring in “Annie” and driving in the Macy’s day Parade last year and returning to Topeka last year to offer advice to young actors who performed in the “A Chorus Line” at Topeka Performing Arts Center, Kready is eager to be coming home again.

This time, Kready will spend the holiday on the big stage with family members and as many Topekans who can fit in the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

‘Kready Holiday Spectacular’ will feature more than 50 people on stage

The “Kready Holiday Spectacular” will be at 6:30 pm Dec. 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The holiday show will feature a 30-piece Orchestra of Musicians from the Topeka Symphony Orchestra and a mass choir comprised of the Shawnee Choral Society as well as 59 high school students from eight of Topeka’s public schools. Members of the Kready family, Puppeteers, a Santa appearance and more will also be included.

