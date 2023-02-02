Jeff Capel says brother has ‘complicated relationship’ with UNC basketball

Jeff Capel says brother has ‘complicated relationship’ with UNC basketball

CHAPEL HILL — Following North Carolina basketball’s 65-64 loss to Pitt on Wednesday, Panthers Coach Jeff Capel discussed the “complicated relationship” between the Tar Heels and Jason Capel.

After Pitt’s third win in a row at the Smith Center, Jason Capel – a former UNC player and current Panthers Assistant alongside his older brother – was heard yelling in the hallway outside of the visiting Locker room.

“Y’all gonna disrespect me? All I did for this program? Y’all gonna boo me?” Jason Capel was overheard saying by a Pittsburgh Sports Now reporter.

PITT SWEEPS TAR HEELS:UNC basketball falls to Pitt ahead of rivalry Showdown with Duke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button