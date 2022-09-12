Jeff Capel Jr.’s basketball Legacy lives on in the fight against ALS

Jason Capel isn’t letting his father’s Legacy fade.

The late Jeff Capel Jr., who died in 2017 after a battle with ALS, placed an emphasis on doing more than coaching basketball.

“When I was a kid, I always noticed my dad signed autographs with the words ‘help others’ beside his name,” Jason Capel said.

For the last five years, Jason has teamed up with the United States Basketball Association to host basketball camps that raise awareness and donations for the Jeff Capel Jr. Fund at Duke University.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the USBA Capel Camp Returns to Fayetteville State University on Sept. 17 in the Gymnasium named for the family patriarch, Felton J. Capel. The camp is open to boys and girls grades 3 to 12 and will run from 9 am to 2 pm

