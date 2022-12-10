Jeff Brohm explains leaving Purdue to become Louisville football Coach

Jeff Brohm is Louisville football’s new head coach, going from the Big Ten Championship Game with Purdue to the head coaching opening at his alma mater. At his Louisville introductory press conference, Brohm was asked how quickly things happened this week.

“I’m very grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given along the way,” Brohm said. “I had a great experience down at Western Kentucky being the head coach. I really enjoyed my time there. I was able to move on to Purdue where I met a lot of great people, hard-working, blue-collar people. People who gave me an opportunity to be a head Coach in the Big Ten and try and resurrect a program. I was fortunate enough to play for Coach Howard Schnellenberger, and coached with him, so I knew what his specialty was. That’s why I took on that challenge. Even when I took on the Purdue job, 90 percent of my colleagues told me not to take the job. That’s what intrigued me even more. As I took that on, I said I was going to help this program get over the hump and achieve its goals. We were able to find a way to go to a Bowl that first year and win it.

“Of course, that’s when the Louisville job surfaced. As a lot of people know, you develop relationships with the team, people you work for, and recruits. Those things matter and after one year when the opportunity came about, I’m sure my family wanted me to come home, and rightfully so, but the timing wasn’t right. It wasn’t easy telling my family that, but it wasn’t right, I didn’t feel good about it. I wanted to make sure I continued the journey and kept my word to these young men and the people that had Hired me. I continued to do that. I feel like along the way other opportunities have come about and I’ve tried to do the right thing by other people. Then of course, six years later, I feel like we’ve made progress at Purdue.”

Brohm said he was happy at Purdue after experiencing that level of progress and success.

“We had a good season last year and had a good one this year,” Brohm said. “We found a way to get to the Big Ten Championship Game and you don’t know how much that meant to our players and fans. We all did it together and it was a rewarding experience. I’m not going to lie, I was extremely happy with where I was at. Basically, how it came about here was we had just finished playing in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. Right away, had to get up and Recruit all day Sunday. I was able to get back Sunday night, getting ready to go back out Monday.

“I was taking my son to school, dropped him off at school, and then drove off to get ready to go out of town. My son texted me and asked if I had seen Twitter. I’m not very good with my phone so I said no. He goes, ‘You might need to look at Twitter.’ So I did and that’s how I found out,” Brohm said. “Of course, unbeknownst to you guys, I had a press conference scheduled at 10:00 for our Citrus Bowl game. So right away I was like, ‘Here we go.'”

Brohm said that was how quickly things changed.

“That’s how it came about,” Brohm said. “Yes, it came up fast, but I’ve always been straightforward with our Athletic director at Purdue, and we talked right away. I told him I was going to listen, and he understood. They knew that this might be the time. Of course he didn’t want that, he tried to talk me out of it very nicely. He was respectful of the situation, but things happen fast, and I knew this was the time. It’s a great opportunity, I’ve always wanted to work here. I love playing here and I love living here. I felt like we accomplished a lot of our goals at Purdue. I can look at myself in the mirror and know that I gave it everything I had. We made progress. We achieved great things together, but now it’s time to take on a new challenge.”