JEANNERET: There are 5-goal games, big hits, and wishes for 2023

It’s wonderful to watch him make moves. The way he manages to accomplish moves in a tight area in front of the net – a lot happens with a guy like that and he’s got the reach to make it happen!

I would have to say that St. Louis is probably a little flabbergasted, saying, “We had him?” He’s incredible. A big man with hands that don’t belong is a man that big.

I can remember Dave Andreychuk’s five-goal game because I was there. It was in Boston on February 6, 1986. Someone asked me the other night how it broke down and which periods he scored in, and I said, “I don’t remember that much!” But I do remember the five goals. And if I remember correctly, I had Andreychuk in a pool as well, so I was very happy to see him striking it rich.

As a player, Andy didn’t like Tage.

When we were in Tampa a month or so ago and I went down with the team, Phil Esposito was there. He does color on Tampa radio. Between periods, he was coming up and giving it to me about being around for so long and kidding me about that sort of thing.

I remember Esposito and Andreychuk with the same fond memories.

Both of them had legs like telephone poles. You couldn’t move them in front of the net. Once they planted their feet, they weren’t going to go anywhere, and it was easy for the coaches to say, “Get them out of there! Get them out of there!” You get them out of there! With a stick of dynamite, maybe!

And both of them cleaned up in front of the net.

When Pat LaFontaine was here the other day, I was talking to him about it. He was telling me about playing with Alexander Mogilny and Andreychuk was on the other side. They’d always give Andreychuk a chance to clean up in front of the net and he took full advantage of it.

If the other guys are scoring on both sides of you on a line, it takes some heat off you. They’re not going to key on you either, so it helps a lot.

It’s so much fun to watch this team score goals the way they’re scoring them. The only problem I have with it is, “Hey, guys! You’ve got to play defense sometimes!” People might be pointing at the goaltenders, and I’m saying, “Oh no! You can’t put all this on the goaltenders. This is too much fun scoring goals.” And this is what makes them so much fun to watch and what people are talking about. And I’m happy to hear it!

Sometimes you’ve got to backcheck. You can’t pour everything out in the Offensive zone and then have nothing left to get back with you. Unfortunately that’s part of the game. You can’t just say, “Well, we’ve got a guy back there. He’ll look after it!” That’s the idea – you’re supposed to give a little support here, fellas! I’m probably making it sound worse than it is because it’s not that bad, but I think that’s where they can clean it up a bit for sure.

The thing is, and I’ve said it before, it all goes back to the coaching staff. They like the Coach and they’re listening.

To watch Rasmus Dahlin now, he’s in charge on both ends of the ice. It’s not just the Offensive thing and you’d have to worry about him on defense. They threw a real big check there the other night against San Jose.

I don’t know why Matt Nieto was complaining about it because he had his head down, he was cutting through the middle, what does he expect? They probably just didn’t expect Rasmus to do it, that’s all! I thought it was great. I was laughing as a matter of fact. Of course, I wasn’t the one that got hit!

My wish for the Sabers in 2023 is patience, patience, Patience because they’ve done more in the last year and a half than they did in the previous one, I’ll say, six or seven years in terms of taking a step forward. For sure.

In fact, they are knocking on the door now. They’ve just got to get the damn thing open.