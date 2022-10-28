Jean-Pierre has Valley Regional lead Cromwell-Portland in CIAC football.

In a battle of Pequot unbeatens, Valley Regional/Old Lyme takes control and leads 21-7. Nick Cox with a 31-yard TD catch gives @Defend_TheHill a 21-7 lead over @cromportFB early Q2. Battle of unbeatens.

Jean-Pierre is carrying on the family name and winning tradition at Valley. A Jean-Pierre has suited up for Valley in 11 of the past 12 years.

Jeff Jacobs caught up with the latest chapter in the Jean-Pierre family success story this week.

Windham, Ansonia in control early

Darwin Gonzalez and Robinson-Smey with back to back TDs within 32 seconds of each other. All Windham here in Waterford, 42-0, still 30 seconds left before halftime. Windham second in the Class SS playoff ratings. Meanwhile, in Ansonia, the Chargers, top-rated in Class S, are leading Oxford 56-13 at halftime. Ingram has a touchdown run of 49 yards and touchdown receptions of 59 yards and 15 for TDs. Dave Cassetti has a 53-yard run and a 35-yard reception for TDs.

Week 8 Kickoff

Somehow we’ve already gotten to Week 8, where we should continue to learn which teams are going to be extending their seasons beyond Thanksgiving.

