JCC Volleyball Team Finishes Second In Region 3 Tournament | News, Sports, Jobs

SANBORN — Looking for a berth into the NJCAA Tournament, the Jamestown Community College volleyball team fell to Finger Lakes Community College in four sets in the Region 3 Tournament on Sunday.

The Jayhawks fell in the first set by a score of 25-18, but quickly flipped the script in the second set, winning 25-19. In the third set, both teams were pushed to their limits, but the Lakers prevailed 26-24. In the fourth and final set, FLCC won 25-9.

Sophomore outside hitter Emma McCarthy (Olean, NY/Allegany-Limestone Central) continued her strong weekend, coming away with a team-high 18 kills. Sophomore setter Madison Johnson (Panama, NY/Panama Central) closed out her weekend with 32 assists.

On the defensive side, four Jayhawks had double digit digs. McCarthy led the way with 16 digs with freshman libero Sydney Ulasewicz (Allegany, NY/Allegany-Limestone Central) collecting 13 digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Breanna Gilbert-Hopkins (Falconer, NY/Chautauqua Lake Central) finished with 12 digs while freshman outside hitter Mikala Einink (Clymer, NY/Clymer Central) chipped in with 11 digs. At the net, McCarthy and freshman middle hitter Cadance Main (Jamestown, NY/Jamestown HS) each had two solo blocks.

After the game, Johnson and McCarthy added another accolade to their outstanding sophomore seasons as they were named to the NJCAA Region 3 All-Tournament Team. During the tournament, Johnson had 121 assists while McCarthy had 51 kills for the Jayhawks.