JCC Men Suffer 4-2 Soccer Loss To No. 4 Genesee Community College | News, Sports, Jobs

BATAVIA — The Jamestown Community College men’s soccer team put forth a valiant effort against No. 4 Genesee CC, but fell 4-2 Wednesday evening.

The Jayhawks (1-2-1, 1-1 Region 3) fell behind in the seventh minute as the Cougars found the net first. Jamestown CC responded just 19 seconds later as sophomore midfielder Mario Alberto Campo (Santa Marta, Colombia/Gimnasio de los Cerros) scored his first goal of the season to tie things up. Genesee CC got one back in the 38th minute to retake the lead 2-1 going into the half.

Headed into the second half, sophomore forward Ethan Richardson (Llanharan, Wales/Bridgend College) continued his hot start to the season, scoring in the 59th minute to knot things up at 2-2. The Cougars got the lead for good in the 63rd minute while adding another goal in the 79th minute.

Freshman goalkeeper Gavin Roux (East London, Eastern Cape, South Africa/Selborne College) went the distance in net, making eight saves.

The Jayhawks will be back in action Saturday when they host North Country CC at 1 pm

WOMEN FALL 5-0

BATAVIA — The Jamestown Community College Women’s soccer team fell to No. 5 Genesee CC 5-0 on Wednesday.

The Jayhawks (0-2, 0-2 Region 3) had a pair of good looks at the net with forwards Holland Isaacson (Jamestown, NY/Jamestown HS) and Brynne Conley (Lakewood, NY/Southwestern High) each getting one shot on goal.

Jamestown CC played tough in the first 20 minutes before the Cougars scored their first goal in the 23rd minute. Genesee had a 15-minute lull before making it a 2-0 game in the 38th minute.

Freshman goalkeeper Jolize Beukman (Centurion, Gauteng, South Africa/Hoerskool Zwartkop) went the distance in net, making 12 saves.

The Jayhawks will be back in action Saturday as they host North Country CC at 3 pm