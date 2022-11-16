JB Hunt’s Ambitious Emission Reduction Goal – Fuel Smarts

JB Hunt will focus on alternative vehicles, biogenic fuels and improving fuel economy to reach its emission-reduction target by 2034. Photo: JB Hunt

JB Hunt Transport Services has committed to reduce its carbon emission intensity by 32% by 2034 compared to its 2019 levels.

JB Hunt will focus on three key areas to reach its emission-reduction target by 2034:

Incorporating alternative powered equipment into its Fleet Expanding the use of biogenic fuels Improving fuel economy (diesel powered miles-per-gallon)

“Our goal is an ambitious challenge to improve JB Hunt’s carbon footprint and to help advance the transportation industry’s progress in developing sustainable solutions that are commercially viable and scalable for widespread adoption,” said Craig Harper, chief Sustainability Officer and executive vice president at JB Hunt , in a press release.

Achieving the company’s target is dependent on significant progress with the development and availability of new industry technology and the infrastructure needed to enable their day-to-day use on an industry-wide scale. Examples include developments such as:

ongoing Enhancements to commercial motor vehicles;

Charging and refueling infrastructure;

expanded capacity on the electrical grid;

increased availability of biogenic fuels; and

the incorporation of more energy resources with lower carbon intensity.

JB Hunt’s goal is an intensity target aligned with the original goal of the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius. The company’s target will focus on reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions per company operated ton-mile 32% by 2034 from a 2019 base year.

JB Hunt developed a roadmap for how its goal could be achieved if certain assumptions, including those related to electric vehicles, biogenic fuels and MPG improvements, are met. These assumptions were made with understanding of company operations and following consultation with suppliers and original equipment manufacturers and recommendations from a variety of industry organizations.

While JB Hunt must depend on other companies and industries for these assumptions to be realized, the company plans to encourage, support and monitor the advancements needed to achieve its goal, company officials said.