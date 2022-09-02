Jazz working to move Bogdanovic, Clarkson, Conley

NBA Trade Rumors: After trading Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz are now focused on moving Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, and Mike Conley Jr.

After finalizing a blockbuster trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Utah Jazz is far from restructuring their roster. With a few valuable Veterans still on the roster, it seems that the Jazz intends on moving forward with gutting the roster in anticipation of a rebuild.

So far this offseason, the Jazz have traded Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neale, Mitchell, and Patrick Beverley (who the Jazz got as part of the Gobert trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves). Up next on the team’s chopping block, according to a recent report, are Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, and Mike Conley Jr.

The Utah Jazz had no choice but to pivot towards a rebuild

Early in the offseason, it became quite clear that the Jazz were going to pivot towards a full-blown rebuild. After it became apparent that the duo of Mitchell and Gobert didn’t have much of a ceiling left, Utah didn’t have much of a choice. It was either pivot towards a rebuild or continue down this road of early playoff exit after early playoff exit.

Utah is now all-in on a new rebuild and is jumpstarting it with the young additions of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Malik Beasley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, and a huge pile of future first-round picks.

And they’re still not done adding to their stockpile. By moving the remainder of the Veterans on the roster, there’s a chance that the Jazz can still add another first-round pick or two. And knowing Danny Ainge, who is currently an executive for the Jazz, there’s no question that he’ll be looking to do so before the start of the season.

It’s a new era for the Jazz. The start of something different. That should add a little excitement for the fans. And plenty of work for the front office.

This season, it seems that the Jazz is all aboard the tank train. And with Victor Wembanyama as the Prize for the 2023 NBA Draft tank winner, it’s no surprise that the Jazz elected this offseason to be the one to pivot towards the rebuild and move forward with a new build.

What awaits the Utah Jazz this season is unclear. There will be some bumpy roads ahead, but the hope is that it will ultimately be for the better in the long run for the franchise.