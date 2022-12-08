Jazz vs. Warriors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

Golden State @ Utah

Current Records: Golden State 13-12; Utah 14-12

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.12 points per game. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 pm ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Warriors now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Golden State came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, falling 112-104. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Golden State to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the contest. Point guard Stephen Curry wasn’t much of a difference maker for Golden State; Chef Curry played for 37 minutes with 3-for-17 shooting.

Meanwhile, Utah was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 116-111 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite the loss, Utah had strong showings from center Jarred Vanderbilt, who had 16 points along with seven rebounds, and small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 21 points in addition to six boards.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 pm ET

Where: Vivint Arena — Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena — Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.68

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Utah.