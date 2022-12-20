Jazz vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 20 predictions from proven computer models

The Utah Jazz will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 pm ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 8-24 overall and 4-11 at home, while the Jazz are 17-16 overall and 6-11 on the road. The Pistons limp into Tuesday’s contest having lost five of their last six games. The Jazz, meanwhile, are 2-2 in their last four outings.

Utah is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 230. Before Entering any Jazz vs. Pistons picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 28-12 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning almost $1,400.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Jazz. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Jazz:

Pistons vs. Jazz spread: Pistons +2.5

Pistons vs. Jazz over/under: 230 points

Pistons vs. Jazz money line: Detroit +118, Utah -140

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit was close but no cigar on Sunday as the Pistons fell 124-121 to the Brooklyn Nets. The Pistons were up 71-54 at the end of the half but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Detroit’s loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 26 points.

The Pistons enter Tuesday’s Matchup averaging 111.3 points per game this season, which ranks 19th in the NBA. Defensively, Detroit is giving up 117.9 points per contest.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, things couldn’t have gone much Worse for the Jazz as they lost 122-99 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Utah was down 90-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for the Jazz was the play of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 24 points in addition to six rebounds.

For the season, Markkanen is averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Markkanen is knocking down 53.0% of his field goal attempts and 42.3% of his shots from 3-point range. As a team, the Jazz are scoring 116.7 points per game, the fifth-best mark in the NBA.

How to make Jazz vs. Pistons Picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Jazz vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.