Jazz vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 2 predictions from a proven computer model

The Utah Jazz (13-11) will try to build on their win over the Los Angeles Clippers when they face the Indiana Pacers (12-9) on Friday night. Utah snapped its five-game losing streak with a 125-112 win over LA on Wednesday. Indiana has alternated between wins and losses in its last six games, including a 137-114 setback at Sacramento its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 9 pm ET from Vivint Arena. Utah is favored by 5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.5.

Jazz vs. Pacers spread: Jazz -5

Jazz vs. Pacers over/under: 238.5 points

Jazz vs. Pacers money line: Utah -190, Indiana +158

Featured Game | Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has quietly been one of the most underrated teams in the NBA over the past month, winning seven of its last 10 games. The Pacers have also covered the spread in 12 of their last 16 games, including six of their last eight on the road. They have been undervalued in their recent games against Utah, covering in six of the last eight head-to-head meetings.

Utah has been trending in the opposite direction of late, winning just three of its last 10 games. Indiana is led by point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is averaging 19.3 points, 11.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. Bennedict Mathurin is having a Fantastic Rookie season, scoring 19.2 points and grabbing 4.0 rebounds per game off the bench. Utah has failed to cover the spread in five straight games against Eastern Conference opponents. Utah will be down Veterans Mike Conley (leg) and Rudy Gay (hand).

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah was able to snap its losing streak with a solid performance against Los Angeles on Wednesday, covering the 7.5-point spread in a 125-112 win. Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 33 points, while Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed 12 rebounds. Indiana has been far too inconsistent to back in recent days, alternating between wins and losses in each of its last six games.

The Jazz shot 54.9% from the field against the Clippers, and they have won seven of their 10 home games this season. Small forward Lauri Markkanen leads Utah with 22.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while Clarkson is scoring 19.5 points. There are four other players on the team who are scoring in double figures, and the Jazz have won six straight games in the month of December.

