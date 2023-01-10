Jazz vs. Cavaliers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

Cleveland @ Utah

Current Records: Cleveland 26-15; Utah 20-23

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 pm ET Tuesday at Vivint Arena. Utah needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.91 points per game.

The Jazz were within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Sunday as they fell 123-118 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The top scorers for Utah were small forward Lauri Markkanen (21 points) and power forward Kelly Olynyk (19 points).

Meanwhile, Cleveland didn’t have too much trouble with the Phoenix Suns on the road on Sunday as they won 112-98. Cleveland relied on the efforts of center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds along with five assists, and point guard Darius Garland, who had 22 points and seven assists.

Utah is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 13-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Jazz are now 20-23 while the Cavaliers sit at 26-15. Cleveland is 17-8 after wins this season, and Utah is 9-13 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 pm ET

Tuesday at 9 pm ET Where: Vivint Arena — Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena — Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.44

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 14 games against Cleveland.