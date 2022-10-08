Jazz Open Scrimmage Provides Highlights for Players and Fans

As the Utah Jazz endured an offseason full of change — whether it be team/player personnel or the colors of the organization — Saturday morning at Vivint Arena was a reminder that some things don’t change.

Up to two hours prior to tipoff, fans lined the blocks surrounding the arena waiting to get inside as Utah Hosted its Open Scrimmage. It was the first time Jazz Nation got a chance to see new head Coach Will Hardy and the team in person.

Beginning with opening remarks from Hardy, the Jazz were split into two squads and played four different “quarters.” The Quarters lasted either 20 minutes or ended when a team scored 25 points, adding a certain level of competition rarely seen in events such as this.

It was apparent early on that Utah was going to enjoy the moment and give fans some highlight reels to cheer. But at the end of the day, they’re still NBA players and competition is hardwired into their DNA, making the final parts of each quarter competitive and enjoyable to watch.

Fan-favorite Jordan Clarkson got the crowd going early with a deep three-pointer, followed by good plays from numerous others. One of the best sequences was when Lauri Markkanen was blocked by 7-foot Rookie Walker Kessler, only to get the ball back and throw down a dunk that had the crown cheering for the big man from Finland.

With Clarkson, Mike Conley and others firmly in the rotation watching from the sidelines as the game got deeper, it gave fans the opportunity to see some of the newer players on the roster.

Talen Horton-Tucker hit back-to-back winners to end the first and second quarters while Jared Butler showed just how much his game has grown after putting Markkanen in a spin cycle and finishing with an impressive layup.

Simone Fontecchio appears to be adjusting to the American game with a couple of nice shots and impressive dunks, while Leandro Bolmaro soared through the air for an impressive throw-down an alley-oop from Horton-Tucker.

But the highlight of the event came from guard Saben Lee, acquired alongside Kelly Olynyk in a trade with Detroit that sent Bojan Bogdanovic to the Pistons. Lee cut alongside the baseline and threw down an emphatic one-handed reverse dunk over Kessler and fellow rookie Ochai Agbaji.

Not only did the crowd get loud, the reaction from the players themselves was sensational. Clarkson immediately threw his arms around Conley as they couldn’t believe what they saw, while Olynyk, Markkanen, and Rudy Gay all came out of their seats.

Following the end of the competition, the players had one more surprise for the thousands in attendance. Led by Kessler and Agbaji, the Rookies got together at midcourt and sang “Baby Shark” as the crowd clapped along.