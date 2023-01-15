Jazz lose another close game — have the Jazz played more close games than other NBA teams?

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 118-117 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers from Salt Lake Tribune beat writer Andy Larsen.

1. So many close games

It feels like nearly every game the Jazz have had this season has been a close one — no blowouts really either way.

But is that really true? I thought I’d break down how the Jazz’s number of close games compares to the rest of the NBA.

Yes, the Jazz have played an exceptionally large number of close games! If you loosen the restrictions, the Jazz have played the most games in the NBA: 31 compared to the next closest of 29 and an average of 21.6. With a tighter definition of “close game,” the Jazz have generally played the third most, behind the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

It is my opinion that these close minutes and games are probably better for player development than blowouts. For example, Lauri Markkanen had to deal with being double teamed against the Magic — I’m not sure any NBA team has doubled Markkanen before in clutch minutes. And, truthfully, he struggled: at one point, he threw a pass that was intercepted for a dunk the other way (a pick-two, if you will).

But it means he gets to experience that now, rather than later, when the Jazz could potentially be fighting for home court advantage. He gets to watch the film, figure out what to do, and perhaps just as importantly: slow down and feel comfortable in the situation.

Tonight was another example: the Sixers and Jazz traded the lead five times in the final minute of the game. Talen Horton-Tucker and Nickeil Alexander-Walker got to finish the game. And sure, Alexander-Walker made mistakes and fouled too often, but that’s fine; it gives him a real opportunity to learn.

It’s been part of what’s made this season more fun than expected, and probably more profitable in the long run, too. (Draft pick excepted.)

2. Malik Beasley’s shot selection

Malik Beasley has had a rough last five games: he’s shooting 28% from the field, and 20% from deep.

I’m really, really willing to give good shooters like Beasley runway to miss a lot of shots. I know that, in general, the makes will balance out the misses to be a net positive on the whole. Sometimes, players run hot and cold, and that’s fine.

But I think that, right now, Beasley’s taking some bad shots.

In particular, I don’t love the 2-point shots he’s taking. These are contested twos… mostly, it’s that he’s dribbling himself into tough situations, and then has to take a fadeaway of some sort.

I thought some of the brilliance of Beasley’s game was its simplicity. When he forces this action, it takes away opportunities from his slightly quicker or sneakier teammates. He should basically take any three he can get off, but be careful with the two, in my opinion.

After the game, I asked Will Hardy about whether he likes the looks Beasley is getting recently

“I like some of them? I think he’s pressing a little bit at times and that’s natural. There’s some possessions where, you know, because he’s, he’s a really good shooter and scorer, he’s pressing at times, but that’s very natural. That happens to every player, to try to find your way back into a rhythm. He works really hard on his game.”

It’s easier said than done, but if Beasley can just let the game come to him and take his open shots, he’ll be just fine.

3. Delta Center comeback

Typically, an arena naming rights announcement does not engender terrific excitement among beat writers. It’s money changing hands for a sponsorship, business as usual.

For example, here is Tribune sports editor Aaron Falk and a very young and much more handsome version of me at the last arena naming rights announcement for Vivint, with balloons dropping on us as we covered the thing. It was certainly one of the moments of our lives.

(I truly don’t know who took this picture in 2015, but Aaron sent it to me today.)

The Delta Center coming back is a bit different. There’s emotion and nostalgia there in a very real way. The Jazz’s best (and worst!) Moments took place at the Delta Center, a time when nearly half of all Salt Lake City TVs were tuned to even first-round playoff action.

Just the Cadence of the phrase “Delta Center” brings me back. I really am truly excited for Dan Roberts to say this phrase:

I cannot wait for my dad to say, “Good evening everyone and WELCOME to the Delta Center for NBA Basketball!” Chills. #TakeNote — Jeremy Roberts (@JudgeSmailes) January 14, 2023

Now: I do think it’s a bit too far to sell $30 t-shirts and $80 Hoodies of the old Delta Center logo — I think nearly everyone prefers the previous setup where the “Item Of The Game” was a cheap deal for fans, not a Steal for the Jazz’s business. That made it feel a little gross.

But overall, it was a really cool day for Jazz fans over the age of 30. When the team played the video on the Massive video boards today, fans went wild afterwards, just as they do when a player returns. It’s a home run for this organization, and credit to all involved for making it happen again.

