Jazz Kessler Got NBA Welcome From Damian Lillard

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler got his welcome to the NBA moment courtesy of Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard earlier this week.

The Jazz Rookie got switched on to Lillard on the Perimeter during their preseason Matchup on Tuesday and despite Kessler’s best defensive efforts, the former Weber State Wildcat hit a patented step-back three over the seven-footer’s outstretched arm.

“Dame is a heck of a shooter, I’m not going to lie,” Kessler said. “When Dame hit that one step back on me, I couldn’t help but smile. That’s crazy.”

Here’s why I like the Walker Kessler short roll: 1. Timing Slipping the screen

2. Soft hands on the catch

3. Good feet to stop abruptly

4. Vision to find Olynyk A lot of good stuff not too many seven-footers have.#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/akHeUc4hZg — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 5, 2022

Kessler has had a promising start to his NBA career earning the trust of the new Jazz coaching staff as the primary backup center during the preseason and wasn’t deterred by Lillard’s hot shooting.

“I feel like that was good defense, it was a good contest having to switch out that last moment and make that late contest,” Kessler said. “He’s a heck of a shooter.”

While Lillard may have given Kessler one of his earliest “welcome to the NBA” moments, it was also a full circle experience for the Jazz center.

“I grew up watching Dame,” Kessler admitted. “I’ve got a pair of shoes in my closet.”

Kessler and Will Hardy Are Not The Same Person

One of the ongoing curiosities early during the Jazz preseason has been the subtle resemblance between Kessler and head coach Will Hardy.

Kessler acknowledged the resemblance at the media, saying Hardy should be honored that the two look alike.

Hardy had been pressed on the issue but seemed a bit reluctant to play along. That is however until the Jazz Coach chose to Dispel the rumor that nobody had ever seen him and Kessler in the same room at the same time.

Walker Kessler and Will Hardy in the same room. Hardy wanted everyone to know they were in fact two different people. #TakeNote |@kslsports pic.twitter.com/RXG6InWb0g — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 7, 2022

During Kessler’s post-practice media session, Hardy joined the meeting to reveal that the two are in fact, different people.

Fans will get an opportunity to see the two in the same building for the first time in person when the Jazz host an open scrimmage on Saturday at Vivint Arena.

Doors open for the event at 10:30 am while those not in attendance can watch the game at utahjazz.com

