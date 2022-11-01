Jazz Get into the Spooky Spirit Ahead of Memphis Game

Happy Halloween, everyone.

When it comes to dressing up on one of the most celebrated holidays in the country, there is no bigger flex than going as yourself.

Missing accomplished, Thurl Bailey.

Originally drafted by the Jazz with No. 7 overall pick in 1983, Bailey played nine seasons in Utah where he twice finished runner-up for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

A massive fan-favorite, Bailey currently works as a broadcast analyst for the Jazz. Take a look below at one of the best Halloween costumes you’ll see today.

Bailey wasn’t the only member of the organization to get into the spooky spirit.

Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton — both known Halloween aficionados — showed up to Monday’s game Sporting some interesting costumes.

Clarkson arrived as Jack Skellington, the main character from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’

With Halloween falling on a weeknight, many people spent Saturday night celebrating the holiday by dressing up — and Clarkson was no different. After ordering his costume nearly two months ahead of time, he dressed as Edward Scissorhands for a Halloween party.

For Sexton, he’s a known fan of Horror movies — so much so that he has Horror tattoos on his leg. They arrived at Vivint Arena on Monday night in arguably the scariest costume of the group; a terrifying clown.

The best duo of the team went to Jarred Vanderbilt and Talen Horton-Tucker. They decided to go as Smokey and Craig Jones from the iconic movie ‘Friday’ — absolutely nailing their costumes.

In Honor of the holiday, the Jazz released a video where members of the team had to pick one attribute of Halloween that had to go. It became known that Rookie Ochai Agbaji is a BIG spooky season guy, while fellow Rookie Walker Kessler is a BIG… Steak guy.