Jazz at Bulls: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Utah Jazz are coming off a much-needed win as they head into Chicago to take on the Bulls tonight. Utah had lost five in a row until beating the Houston Rockets on Thursday, 131-114. This game against the Bulls is the second of a three-game road trip for the Jazz. Utah is trying to get back to .500 with a win today but it will be a tough task as the Bulls are starting to hit a rhythm here lately looking for their third win in a row. Lauri Markkanen made sure to take the game into his own hands against Houston as he scored a career-high 49 points. Markkanen didn’t waste any time, scoring 18 points in the first.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button