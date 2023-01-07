Jazz at Bulls: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Utah Jazz are coming off a much-needed win as they head into Chicago to take on the Bulls tonight. Utah had lost five in a row until beating the Houston Rockets on Thursday, 131-114. This game against the Bulls is the second of a three-game road trip for the Jazz. Utah is trying to get back to .500 with a win today but it will be a tough task as the Bulls are starting to hit a rhythm here lately looking for their third win in a row. Lauri Markkanen made sure to take the game into his own hands against Houston as he scored a career-high 49 points. Markkanen didn’t waste any time, scoring 18 points in the first.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The Rockets were threatening in the third as they took the lead late but a 10-0 run to end the quarter gave the Jazz the breathing room they needed to end their losing streak. Markkanen is starting to become the face of this new-looking Jazz team as he’s been absolutely on fire lately.

The Bulls are coming off an impressive win against Philadelphia beating the Sixers 126-112. The win ended the 76ers’ 11-game home winning streak. Zach LaVine was on fire from behind the arc hitting 11 of 13 Threes and finishing with 41 points.

Philadelphia got out to an early lead going up as much as 13 but Chicago finished the second quarter strong to help complete the rally. The Bulls should feel confident, especially being at home after coming off back-to-back wins against Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

