Jazz at Bucks: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Start Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (20-8) are coming off a game where they went into Memphis and were run out of the building from the opening tip. They look to get back on track against the Utah Jazz (17-14), who remain the best story in the NBA through almost one-third of the season with dynamic team play and an explosive offense under first-year head Coach Will Hardy. Milwaukee is not used to being on the receiving end of blowouts of that magnitude, giving up the most points to an opponent since April and its largest margin of defeat since October of last season.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks today:

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Watch Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The Bucks will need to bring it against a Utah team that is second in the league in points per game at 117.9, with six games scoring at least 130 points in a game fueled by their explosive three-point shooting offense.

Milwaukee has slowly been integrating Khris Middleton back into the lineup after he missed the first 20 games of the season recovering from injury. In the seven games in which he has played, Milwaukee is 4-3 overall.

Middleton is working off the Rust averaging 11.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game on 32-27-89 percent shooting splits so far. With Middleton back in the lineup, it sets the offense with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez to give them more playmaking and shooting.

Regional restrictions may apply.