Jazz and Comedy shows added to Weinberg Center and New Spire Arts seasons

Jan. 10—The Weinberg Center for the Arts has added four shows to its season lineup at the Weinberg Center and New Spire Arts. The new shows include two stand-up comedy troupes and two experimental jazz performances in collaboration with the Frederick Experimental Music Association.

Tickets prices vary by show and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling 301-600-2828, or in person at the Weinberg Center box office at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.

THE IVY LEAGUE OF COMEDY: SKIRMISH OF THE SEXES

New Spire Arts

February 8 — 7:30 p.m

The Ivy League of Comedy is known for their elite brand of clever comedy, with comedians Featured on late-night TV and Comedy Central, including Carmen Lynch (Tonight Show, Letterman, Colbert), Kerrie Louise (Showtime, Comedy Central), Clayton Fletcher (Sirius/XM radio, Hulu TV) and Shaun Eli (Netflix, Amazon).

LADIES OF LAUGHTER: FUNNY & FABULOUS TOUR

New Spire Arts

May 12 — 8 p.m

See 3 past winners from the heralded Ladies of Laughter international competition, the one-and-only Women’s Comedy programming with the sole purpose of highlighting, celebrating and furthering the careers of women in stand-up comedy.

THUMBSCREW

New Spire Arts

April 29 — 8 p.m

The internationally acclaimed trio of guitarist Mary Halvorson, bassist Michael Formanek and Drummer Tomas Fujiwara have performed at jazz Festivals throughout North America and Europe, and at such legendary Clubs as The Village Vanguard and Blues Alley, as well as releasing seven albums, garnering Acclaim from internationally respected media platforms.

LAFAYETTE GILCHRIST

Weinberg Center for the Arts

February 6 p.m. — 8 p.m

Lafayette Gilchrist is best known for his music heard on the iconic television series, The Wire. Gilchrist pays Homage to Herbie Nichols, a composer Overlooked during his too-brief lifetime, but now compared to Duke Ellington and Thelonious Monk. Leading his new sextet, the pianist will also perform his own groove-laden compositions.