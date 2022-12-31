Jayson Tatum’s Tweet About LeBron’s Looming Milestone Goes Viral

LeBron James is in rarefied air.

On the night of his 38th birthday, the Lakers star—who started 1-for-5 from the field—exploded for a season-high 47 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block as Los Angeles defeated the Hawks, 130-121 .

James is on pace to become the league’s all-time leading scorer within the 2022-23 NBA season. He is currently 527 career points (37,860) behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387).

In James delivering his iconic performance, Celtics star Jayson Tatum recognized just how close he is coming to accomplishing this enormous feat.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button