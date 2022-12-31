Jayson Tatum’s Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral

it’s friday night Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is celebrating his 38th birthday.

He is also taking on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

During the game, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about James that is going viral on Twitter.

Tatum: “Sitting here watching the Lakers play…. Sometime later this season Bron gone be able to say he’s scored more points than anyone to ever play this game… lol that’s wild”

Tatum is referencing that James is on pace to pass Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (this season) for the most points scored in NBA history.

James came into Friday’s Matchup with the Hawks second on the all-time scoring list with 37,813 points (Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points).

Through 27 games, James is averaging 27.8 points per contest, which means he is on track to pass Abdul-Jabbar in the next 21 games.

James has tons of accomplishments in the NBAbut this may go down as the Greatest one.

Unfortunately, the Lakers have not had a good season, as they are 14-21 in 35 games and the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

That said, the west has been close, so they are only 3.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

As for Tatum, he is one of the best young stars in the NBA and led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season.

They are currently the best team in the NBA with a 26-10 record in 36 games, and Tatum is averaging 31.0 points per contest.

The Celtics will host the Lakers on January 28 in Boston, Massachusetts.