Jayson Tatum’s Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral

it’s friday night Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is celebrating his 38th birthday.

He is also taking on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

During the game, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about James that is going viral on Twitter.

Tatum: “Sitting here watching the Lakers play…. Sometime later this season Bron gone be able to say he’s scored more points than anyone to ever play this game… lol that’s wild”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button