Jayson Tatum’s Status For Pacers-Celtics Game

It’s Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts.

For the game, they will have their best player available, as All-Star Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: “Jayson Tatum (personal) not on injury report for Wednesday.”

The former Duke star missed Sunday’s 95-92 loss to the Orlando Magic.

