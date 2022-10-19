Jayson Tatum puts NBA on notice in Celtics’ opening win vs. 76ers

BOSTON – Throughout the summer, many in Jayson Tatum’s Orbit noticed something similar: He’s different. For years, Tatum had been obsessed with individual improvements—becoming a better scorer, rebounder and playmaker. They talked about All-NBA Nods and winning MVPs, Molding his superior Talent into the NBA’s best. Yet coming off his first NBA Finals appearance, those close to him observed something new. Individual Accolades didn’t come up as often. Winning did.

Tatum won Tuesday, contributing 35 points in Boston’s 128-117 opening night win over Philadelphia. It was far from a masterpiece. The Celtics’ vaunted defense allowed the 76ers to shoot 50% from the floor and 38.2% from three while committing 24 fouls that earned Philadelphia 28 free-throw attempts. It was an explosive offense which connected on 56.1% of its shots that carried Boston to the win.

“Overall performance was good,” said Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla. “Once we were able to get back in the flow of the game by not fouling and getting stops, we were able to get to our strengths offensively.”

Tatum’s offseason work was on full display Tuesday in the Celtics’ 126-117 win on opening night. Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

In the middle of it starred Tatum, who has possessed one of the NBA’s most complete Offensive skill sets for years with his size, length and athleticism combined with his hair-trigger release and soft touch around the rim. They put most of it together last season, averaging a career-best 27 points. Across the NBA, Rival coaches see a 30-point per game average as not just possible, but likely.

Tatum had a deep well of moves to call last season. In this one, it could be bottomless. Unhappy with the efficiency of his floater last season, Tatum, under the watchful eye of longtime trainer Drew Hanlen, shot thousands of them. Frustrated by the record-setting number of turnovers he committed in the 2022 NBA postseason, Tatum studied how Kevin Durant protected the ball when he went to the rim. On Tuesday, Tatum bulldozed through Sixers Defenders on drives, a payoff of a summer spent tacking muscle onto his upper body and time spent working on finishing through traffic.

“I’m coming into the season with a different Mindset of just wanting to do whatever I need to do to get back to the Championship and win,” Tatum told Sports Illustrated recently. “If that’s dominating, if that’s being the best player to lead, that is what it is.”

What should help Tatum’s rise is this: Defensively, opponents can’t load up on him. An NBA-best defense powered Boston’s trip to the Finals in June. Its offense could be equally dynamic this season. Jaylen Brown matched Tatum’s 35-points Tuesday, spearheading a surprisingly successful Boston transition game (24 points). Inspired by the Celtics’ pregame ceremony honoring Bill Russell (“It was unique and special,” Brown said.), Brown shot 14 of 24 from the floor.

Brown backed Tatum with 35 points to start the season with another strong case for the NBA’s best duo. Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

He has shrugged off (another) offseason filled with trade rumors, arriving at camp in, by his estimation, the best shape of his career. He should rejoin the All-Star conversation this season. Any list of the NBA’s top duos has Brown and Tatum on it, and it may not be long before the debate becomes if there is any better.

“I’m happy that we both came out and performed,” Brown said. “And got the win.”

It’s not just Brown. Malcolm Brogdon, a key offseason acquisition, scored 16 points. Grant Williams added 15, connecting on all three of his three-point attempts. Marcus Smart chipped in 14. As a team, the Celtics collected 24 assists.

“[The bench] wants to be able to push the pace,” said Brogdon. “The first group has Jaylen and JT. They are some of the best big scorers in the world. One of the strengths our second group can help with is to push the pace.”

Philadelphia expects to be jockeying with Boston for playoff position, although the Celtics, understandably, downplayed any suggestion of a statement. “It’s one game,” Brown said. The defense needs sharpening and remains paper thin on its front line with Robert Williams out. The Celtics survived with a combination of Horford, Williams, Noah Vonleh and Blake Griffin battling with Joel Embiid, but in a rugged Eastern Conference the physical challenges will keep coming.

Mazzulla received a celebratory water shower in the locker room after his first win, and he earned it. Mazzulla, the NBA’s youngest coach, looked poised in his first game, but he will be under a season-long microscope, too. Players praised Mazzulla’s coaching postgame. “From the start of the game, the confidence was oozing out of him,” Smart said. The defensive schemes looked largely the same while an emphasis on playing faster was evident early. “The group that was together last year knew how they wanted to approach this year,” said Brogdon. “I think playing with pace is one of the things they wanted to improve on.”

A faster pace will help everyone, including Tatum. Meeting with the media Tuesday, Tatum reflected on his offseason. It has been a long few years for Tatum. From the lengthy Bubble run in 2020 to the quick turnaround into ’21, from the Olympic cycle the following summer and Boston’s deep playoff run last spring, breaks have been limited. He got it last summer, giving his body, including a troublesome right wrist, a chance to heal and his game an opportunity to grow. “From a physical standpoint,” said Tatum, “this is the best I’ve felt coming into a season in the last two to three years.”

No statement, but make no mistake: Tatum is coming. For All-NBA, for MVP and for a championship. All the compliments Tatum received from friends and peers for his play last season rolled right off. “They meant it in a good way,” said Tatum. “It’s just a reminder that you lost.” They struggled to sleep Monday knowing it would be the Warriors celebrating a ring ceremony on opening night. “It’s a new season,” said Tatum. “Ready to move past it.” Move past, it seems, and move forward.

