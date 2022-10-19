Jayson Tatum puts NBA on notice in Celtics’ opening win vs. 76ers

BOSTON – Throughout the summer, many in Jayson Tatum’s Orbit noticed something similar: He’s different. For years, Tatum had been obsessed with individual improvements—becoming a better scorer, rebounder and playmaker. They talked about All-NBA Nods and winning MVPs, Molding his superior Talent into the NBA’s best. Yet coming off his first NBA Finals appearance, those close to him observed something new. Individual Accolades didn’t come up as often. Winning did.

Tatum won Tuesday, contributing 35 points in Boston’s 128-117 opening night win over Philadelphia. It was far from a masterpiece. The Celtics’ vaunted defense allowed the 76ers to shoot 50% from the floor and 38.2% from three while committing 24 fouls that earned Philadelphia 28 free-throw attempts. It was an explosive offense which connected on 56.1% of its shots that carried Boston to the win.

